Newcastle eyeing Al Ittihad defender Luiz Felipe
Newcastle United are eyeing Al Ittihad defender Luiz Felipe.

The Brazilian left Real Betis last year for the Saudi Pro League.

However, Felipe is now considering a return to Europe, with Newcastle keen, says UOL Esporte.

Newcastle are also said to be trying to sign centre-back Marc Guéhi, 24, from Crystal Palace.

However, Newcastle will try to sign Felipe regardless of the outcome of the attempted signing of Guéhi.

Felipe's contract with Al Ittihad runs until the summer of 2026.

