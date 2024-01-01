Newcastle boss Howe (& Kelly) ready for Bournemouth return

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe says going back to Bournemouth is always special for him and his staff.

Newcastle meet Bournemouth at Dean Court on Sunday.

Howe said, "It's a fixture that means a lot to us as staff because of our time with the football club but I think it's never been any different.

"When you turn up for a game, you're there to win and to give your best, trying to do everything you can to get an all important three points for us currently.

"That will never change and never has changed. Hopefully, the focus is on the game and should be on the players that we have, and their players, competing against each other for what is a really important stage of the season.

"We have to try and start well, getting momentum in our season and we're thinking of nothing else but that."

Lloyd Kelly will also be facing his former club this weekend.

"I think he's in good condition," continued Howe. "He didn't have a lot of match action in pre-season which is always difficult. He trained for roughly around three weeks towards the end of pre-season, training really well, and I think he's made a really positive impact on the group.

"I've been really impressed with his performances. I thought he did really well when he came on at the weekend in a difficult situation for us and defended really well.

"I think he would say he is ready and, certainly, he's pushing for a start."