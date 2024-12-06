Howe reveals Newcastle will have to sell to buy players this January

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has admitted the club may have to sell more players.

The Magpies are owned by the royal family of Saudi Arabia, but cannot access that wealth due to Premier League regulations.

The club can only spend money on players in accordance with its own revenue, which Howe has lambasted recently.

He stated this week: "The days when teams don’t sell players unless your revenue streams are so big, are gone. So I think our revenue streams aren’t where we want them to be.

"We are trying to grow them, so I think trading in and out is going to be essential. Hopefully, it’s not going to be players that we are forced to sell like we were in that situation (in the summer) with a couple of days of deadlines approaching.

"Hopefully it’s a more stable setting but you can’t guarantee anything. Nothing is absolutely fixed and there will be lots of twists and turns."

