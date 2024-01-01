Newcastle boss Howe happy to have Trippier back

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe was happy to have Kieran Trippier back for yesterday's preseason win against Brest.

There has been talk of Trippier being sold this summer.

But Howe is eager to keep hold of the fullback, saying: "Anthony and Kieran were the latest two to come back for us (from international duty) so we had to manage them both.

"Anthony was 45 (minutes) and Kieran was absolutely desperate to stay on a bit longer today and we allowed that given that the game wasn't that transitional.

"He looked comfortable, I thought. Physically I thought he looked good. A good day's work for him as well."