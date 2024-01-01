Bournemouth boss Iraola admits headache ahead of Newcastle clash

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola admits he has a welcome headache ahead of today's clash with Newcastle.

With Marcos Senesi fully fit and Dean Huijsen in-form, Iraola admits he faces a selection dilemma at the back.

“This is a very difficult one," he told the Daily Echo.

“But I have a lot of decisions to make that are very difficult because you asked me about the goalkeeper before, now over the centre backs, I have a decision to make in the midfield also.

“I have the decision to make in the wingers.

“I have the decision to make in the full backs.

“So, at the end, there are a lot of decisions that I have to make and I will try to make the ones will give us more chances.

“I will just focus on the team I think gives us more chances to beat Newcastle to start well.”

The Cherries boss also said: “This is my job.

“It's not easy job during the week, especially now that we have a lot of healthy players that are asking for minutes and what is the job we have.

“It's difficult because always you feel like probably this one deserves to play and I'm probably not going to choose him, but it's our job and we have to accept it.”