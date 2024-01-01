Tribal Football
Newcastle boss Howe delighted with Tonali availability
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is ready to welcome back Sandro Tonali.

The Italy midfielder's betting ban ends on Tuesday, the 27th of August.

Howe said, "I think he's shown real mental strength. I think you'll see a better player from this eventually and a much stronger person from it.

"Whenever you go through adversity and tough times, I think you do find more strength than you realise you had. It's been a long wait for him and he's handled himself impeccably.

"He's trained really well, been an excellent teammate and I think they will definitely rally around him and help him in these early stages.

"His training performances have steadily improved and got even better the closer it's got to his return so I think he's really focussed on that first game."

