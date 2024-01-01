Newcastle boss Howe delighted with Sanusi progress

Newcastle United youngster Trevan Sanusi has been impressing behind the scenes.

The talented 17-year-old attacker has even been laying down a marker on international duty.

Scoring for England's under-18s over the weekend, Sanusi is showing he is close to being first team ready under boss Eddie Howe at Newcastle.

"The biggest thing we have to do is to develop his talent and to keep improving his game - but also develop him psychically," Howe said about him last month.

"I think he's got bits to learn, of course, for someone his age. Tactically he's got things to improve.

"We've got to build him up physically to protect him and to make sure he's robust enough to deal with the rigors of the Premier League. But he's left a positive impression on us and I'm really pleased with him."