Newcastle fullback Lewis explains Sao Paulo choice

Newcastle United defender Jamal Lewis has explained his move to Sao Paulo.

Lewis has joined Sao Paulo on-loan for the season.

"There was always going to be interest and offers, but this one, once I heard it, it was a no-brainer," the left-back said. "I think some people probably thought it was quite random and out of the blue and I can't argue with that, but if Sao Paulo were interested in my profile as a player and I'm interested in representing such a big club, it could be the start of a great journey...

"I've always been one to test myself. I've never wanted to stay and then look back on my career and think, 'What if I did this?'. So I think this will pay dividends."

Lewis also said: "I think how I play is what they wanted in terms of getting forward and getting balls into the box," Lewis said. "I think a lot of clubs use data these days; there's not a lot of guesswork in football so hopefully I can show on the pitch what they have researched.

"Obviously the club is very historic. They are the most successful club in Brazil and even though I haven't stepped on to the pitch yet, the fans have shown the passion and love they have for their club. I'm just looking forward to putting on the strip and contributing as much as possible."