Ex-Newcastle boss Souness calls for patience from fans

Former Newcastle boss Graeme Souness says fans should be patient with the club's ownership.

Souness insists Newcastle remain on the right road for success.

He wrote for the Daily Mail: "I think it’s time to take deep breath at Newcastle, calm down and get a proper sense of perspective.

"They’ve not had an active window. Eddie obviously has his thoughts about where they need to strengthen and, reading between the lines of his public comments, there is some disharmony. But let’s remember that the club appear to have pushed the boat out and offered £65million for Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi.

"That deal went south when Palace tried to negotiate Newcastle up to £70million, but this looks to me a whole lot like a club who appear to be willing to back their manager’s judgement.

"There are new people in position there. Amanda Staveley and her husband Mehrdad Ghodoussi, the former co-owners who Eddie seems to have had a good working relationship with, have now gone. There’s a new sporting director in Paul Mitchell. I know new people sometimes come in and want their own man as a manager, but Eddie is popular in Newcastle for a reason. He’s done a very good job so far."