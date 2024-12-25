Newcastle boss Howe delighted with Murphy form

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe is delighted with the current form of Jacob Murphy.

The midfielder is producing career-best performances and Howe admits he's delighted with the impact Murphy has had on their season.

Howe said ahead of their clash with Aston Villa, "Jacob is very selfless.

"He always plays for the team, he really takes a buzz out of creating a goal. He has always been that way.

"Those qualities, every team needs."