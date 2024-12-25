Wright-Phillips convinced Newcastle will regret Anderson sale

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Former England winger Shaun Wright-Phillips is convinced Newcastle United will regret selling Elliot Anderson to Nottingham Forest.

Newcastle were forced into the sale due to Profit and Sustainability rules.

"Elliot Anderson at Nottingham Forest is the one player that I’m really excited to watch over the coming years," SWP said. "I watched him, Gibbs-White was suspended, he played in the game, and he was unbelievable.

"I couldn’t believe Newcastle let him go. Of course, they most probably had to, but I mean, he is one player that you should try to keep your hands on and fight for. I think he's going to be such a special player.

"When I watched the game at the weekend, Anderson looks like he just enjoys going past people or trying to force the issue. I think in today's football, we’re missing players like him.

"A lot of teams have sequences and patterns of play, but he grabs the bull by the horns in many ways and says, ‘I don't want to pass through, I'm going to get past you.’ He is quite nice to watch. It's refreshing to see a player take the initiative like that."

