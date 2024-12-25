Tribal Football
Most Read
Zidane makes definitive Premier League decision
REVEALED: Ratcliffe chiefs rejected Fernandes offer to personally bankroll Man Utd staff Wembley trip
March? Arsenal chiefs fear worst over Saka injury
New heavy blow for Man Utd crock Mount

Bruce insists Bowen should be Newcastle player

Paul Vegas
Bruce insists Bowen should be Newcastle player
Bruce insists Bowen should be Newcastle playerAction Plus
Steve Bruce admits West Ham United captain Jarrod Bowen should be a Newcastle United player.

Bruce tried to sign his former Hull City attacker when Newcastle manager.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"I had him parked up at Wetherby Services trying to take him to Newcastle and couldn't get it over the line and he went to West Ham," Bruce recalled to talkSPORT. "One that got away.

"This lad knows how to find the back of the net. Even during his time at Hull, he managed to score 50 goals before making his move to West Ham.

"He may not have the natural flair of some other players we discuss, but he's incredibly effective. Who would bet against him?"

Mentions
Premier LeagueBruce SteveBowen JarrodNewcastle UtdWest HamHull CityFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Newcastle preparing bid for West Ham attacker Kudus
AC Milan open to offers for Tomori with multiple Premier League sides interested
Newcastle and West Ham want Brighton's Ferguson on loan this January