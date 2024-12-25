Bruce insists Bowen should be Newcastle player

Steve Bruce admits West Ham United captain Jarrod Bowen should be a Newcastle United player.

Bruce tried to sign his former Hull City attacker when Newcastle manager.

"I had him parked up at Wetherby Services trying to take him to Newcastle and couldn't get it over the line and he went to West Ham," Bruce recalled to talkSPORT. "One that got away.

"This lad knows how to find the back of the net. Even during his time at Hull, he managed to score 50 goals before making his move to West Ham.

"He may not have the natural flair of some other players we discuss, but he's incredibly effective. Who would bet against him?"