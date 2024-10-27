Newcastle boss Howe defends holding back Osula

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has urged patience with William Osula.

Howe is introducing the summer signing from Sheffield United gradually.

Asked about Osula's age being a factor, he told ChronicleLive: "It is huge because a lot of the time now we look at the transfer fee of a player rather than the age. Or the career history they've had until they came to us.

"Lewis came to us as a highly talented young player but one that needed development and one that needed help. He needed time on the training pitch.

"There are big similarities for me between Lewis (Hall) and William Osula. Will needs time and patience.

"He certainly has the attributes but we as coaches need to take our chances to work with him in the areas of the game he needs. Everyone on the outside needs to have patience around his development.

"Lewis was exactly the same, I think the credit to Lewis is he got his head down and worked.

"The transfer fee can sometimes get in the way of that because there is an elevated expectation on the player. But Lewis stayed calm and saw the long-term development and now is reaping the benefits of that."