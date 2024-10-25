Chelsea boss Maresca: No underestimating Newcastle

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is wary facing Newcastle United this weekend.

Maresca says they must not underestimate the Magpies, despite their inconsistent form.

He said: "Newcastle are very clear: they are physically strong, they are very good. They have been unlucky, especially in the last game against Brighton, but overall they have deserved more points and the way they work over the years together is quite clear.

"I really like Newcastle and probably this is the moment when teams can do something good when they are in a difficult moment.

"In the end, we have to play against every team. Now we have played Liverpool and we have games against Newcastle United, Manchester United and Arsenal, but I also thought in the previous games against teams like Bournemouth and Wolves that it showed the Premier League is always tough.

"You can see that with teams like Bournemouth and Wolves last weekend. It is very difficult against all the teams so game-by-game we are going to do our best."