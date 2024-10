REVEALED: The wages Carroll now earning at Bordeaux

The wages of Andy Carroll at Bordeaux has been revealed.

The former Liverpool and Newcastle United striker dropped into the semi-pro league in France to join Bordeaux from L2 Amiens.

Sud-Ouest says Carroll is receiving a monthly salary of… €1,614 gross per month.

The Geordie has admitted the wages do not cover the €3,500-a-month needed for his rent,

So far, Carroll has scored five goals in three games for Bordeaux.