Newcastle boss Howe counting on Botman in New Year

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe hopes to see Sven Botman back in action over the New Year.

Botman is now in the final stretch of his recovery from an ACL injury.

Howe said ahead of today's clash with Brentford: “He is doing well. The initial moments in training were passive and making sure he didn't do too many drills but now he is fully training, playing a couple of 11v11s.

"He is still a a few weeks off from playing competitively but he looks and feels good. It's all about rhythm for Sven now and getting those game dynamics and the pitch geography back, things he would normally do on auto-pilot.

"He needs to rediscover how to do it but it's been a big boost to have him training. He is a big guy, a big presence and we have missed him.”