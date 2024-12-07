Top 5 Premier League players who need to improve this weekend

The Premier League returns this weekend after a number of midweek clashes, here are 5 players who will be looking to bounce back after a poor run of form.

DARWIN NUNEZ

The Uruguayan started in the 3-3 draw away to Newcastle United on Wednesday night and had a performance to forget. Many Liverpool players struggled against the Magpies but Nunez had the least touches (25) of any other starter.

Nunez also missed a great opportunity in the second half, fluffing his shot far wide which summed up a dismal performance. If he wants to remain a starter under manager Arne Slot he will have to up his performance this weekend in the Merseyside derby.

ERLING HAALAND

Despite Manchester City ending their winless streak against Nottingham Forest with a comfortable 3-0 win, Haaland was still absent from the scoresheet. The Norwegian bagged an assist when he set up Jeremy Doku for the third goal but many feel this is still not good enough for such a potent striker.

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah has now overtaken the 24-year-old in the Premier League’s top scoring chart and with a tough game against Crystal Palace this weekend the Golden Boot will be on his mind as he tries to find the back of the net once more.

JOSE SA

Sa has had a tough season so far for Wolverhampton Wanderers but in recent weeks his luck has turned for the worse. Against Bournemouth he connected with Evanilson's leg for the second spot-kick whilst the third and final penalty saw the 31-year-old crash into him once again in a game to forget.

Fast forward to this week’s midweek game against Everton and Sa conceded four, albeit partly because of two own goals but his place under manager Gary O’Neil looks shakier each week as his replacement Sam Johnstone watches on. Wolves have just one clean sheet next to their name this season in league action and if Sa wants to keep his spot he simply must improve between the posts.

DOMINIC SOLANKE

Speaking to Football London, Tottenham's manager Ange Postecoglou revealed he is looking for a striker in January.

“There’s no doubt we need some bolstering in that front third over the next couple of transfer windows.”

This is partly due to Solanke's workload but also because of the England striker’s poor start to life at Spurs. 4 goals in 11 league appearances is a stat to forget for the 27-year-old who has not quite found his feet since moving from the Cherries. Many fans have pointed out that he is a shadow of his old self at the North London side where things don't seem to be going his way.

He should return this weekend however as Postecoglou’s side faces Chelsea and he will have his form as well as the impending January window on his mind with his place under threat.

VLADIMIR COUFAL

A 3-1 defeat to Leicester City is yet another disappointing result for manager Julen Lopetegui who’s job is under major threat. Before the game, the Spaniard claimed Coufal was a “fighter” but his decision to start the struggling defender did not pay off.

The Czech international was one of the worst players on the pitch as he failed to complete a single dribble throughout the clash, won just 50 per cent of the tackles he attempted, and had zero successful crosses. This performance does not do Lopetegui any favours as West Ham supporters question his recent tactical decisions.

He will be desperate to bounce back with a fighting performance against Wolves this weekend to not only justify his manager’s decision to back him but also maintain his position in a side that is trying to stop itself from falling closer to the relegation zone.

