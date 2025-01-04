Newcastle boss Howe confident facing Spurs: Everything has now clicked

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe expects an exciting game today against Tottenham.

The two clubs meet in today's early kickoff.

Howe said, "It's a difficult game, it is always a tough match - they are a very good creative team. They have a very good way of playing which is tough to play against.

"Manchester United, Tottenham and Arsenal - this is a challenging period (for us), but the way we have started that, we are delighted.

"It will be an exciting game - historically, we have had some good games against them. The challenge is to nullify what they do and then impose ourselves on them, and try and continue our good form."

On United's recent winning run, he continued: "We have produced some very good performances - everything has really clicked.

"We have looked a good attacking side, but I think the most pleasing thing with the recent run is how well we have protected our goal. Defensively, we have been brilliant. We have had a lot of control in that respect.

"There's always room to improve, you have to believe that, and I do genuinely believe that. We are playing a lot better, playing with confidence and freedom and expressing ourselves in the right way.

"These next few games will challenge us, but we will need to rise to those challenges and respond in the right way."