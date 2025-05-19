Newcastle boss Howe: Confidence to draw from Arsenal defeat

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe drew positives after defeat at Arsenal.

Missing star striker Alexander Isak, Newcastle were beaten 1-0 on Sunday through Declan Rice's strike.

Howe said afterwards: "It's a difficult one to go too deep into that because the standard of our performance with him missing was still really, really strong. We did create chances and did look really good in that first half.

"Yes, the final action, which he (Isak) is better than anybody at, he has been a brilliant finisher for us this season, but unfortunately from Callum's (Wilson) point of view none fell to him.

"Bruno (Guimaraes) had one and Harvey (Barnes) had his shot and set-plays were a big threat for us. But it was a really strong performance in his absence. That has to be the big confidence lift that we need when you review this game."