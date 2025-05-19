Arsenal boss Arteta: We are unsatisfied and upset

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta admitted frustration with the season after victory over Newcastle United on Sunday.

Victory over Newcastle confirmed their Champions League qualification for next season, but it was a season that promised much more, admitted Arteta.

Sunday's win marked Arsenal's final home game and after addressing fans, Arteta spoke to the press.

He said, "It was emotional because of the way I feel. And it's great, we had a dream, I said it out there, it was to deliver a big trophy this season for our people, and because I think that the team deserves it, as well as the journey that we've been together in the last three or four years.

"We haven't achieved that, and there are a lot of factors and a lot of situations that we've been through for the last nine and a half months, for that not happening. But make sure that we're still valid. A lot of incredible things this club is doing, the team is doing, the players are doing, the way we are competing, and the consistency that we are showing.

"Because if we are not able to see that, that's a really, really dangerous thing to do. Just expecting just something, and playing if we don't, that's a really dangerous thing. And I know they don't want us there, where we are now, knocking on the door every year, and make sure that we can see clarity, we stay very disciplined and very clear and ambitious with what we want to do in the summer."

We are unsatisfied and upset

Arteta also said: "I think now we finish second for the third season. In the last three seasons there is one team that has been better than us in total points, which is Manchester City, which is the best team in the history of this league by a mile. And we are there.

"And Liverpool have a trophy, we don't have a trophy. We are in the Champions League semi-final for the last 16 years, and we are unsatisfied and upset, and it's not good enough. Let's go for the next team, but I think we are in the right trajectory, hopefully."