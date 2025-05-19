Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Arsenal fullback Lewis-Skelly: A surreal season
Arsenal fullback Myles Lewis-Skelly was happy after Sunday's win against Newcastle.

The result confirmed Arsenal's place in next season's Champions League.

“We’ve been conceding goals, so it's important that today we got a clean sheet and a good win,” Lewis-Skelly said after the 1-0 win.

“Our objective today was to secure Champions League football and push on for next season. We’ve got a group of players who truly believe that we can go all the way and that's what we want to do.”

 

The youngster also reflected on his personal season as a whole.

He also said:  “Honestly, it's been surreal. I've got to thank the team, thank the staff, thank the fans for keeping me healthy and helping me to keep going every game.

“The fans are everything in football. It's so important that they're here today and cheering us on. We're so grateful.

"We told the manager before we wanted to get a win in the last home game of the season to give the fans something to cheer about and be positive, so it's important that we won here today.”

 

