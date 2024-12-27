Newcastle boss Howe concedes 'mass Tindall melee'

Newcastle United players were trying to help their assistant coach Jason Tindall.

The Magpies first team coach was clashing with Aston Villa coaches at half-time of their Premier League game.

The Magpies won the game 3-0, with Jhon Duran seeing red for a rash tackle in the first half.

Manager Eddie Howe stated post-game: "I don't think it's far off (a mass melee). These things always start, and there was no intention of it happening the way it did.

"It was probably 17 or 18 people trying to calm it down. But it looks like there are more people involved. Nobody wants to see that. It's not at all how I want my players or staff to be.

"But sometimes you have to stand up to what you think is right and protect each other. I am not 100% of that (what started it) because it goes over in a blur. I was right at the top of it, but I think it was frustrations spilling out from the first half."

When asked about player involvement, Howe said: "I don't know the players' side of it because I was standing right at the top so I did not see what happened behind me. But of course, we were all standing up each other and protecting ourselves.

"I don't think we can go into details (on a Tindall confrontation) you can draw your conclusions on that."