Newcastle boss Howe hails Isak for victory over Villa

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has a message to any club that wants to sign Alexander Isak.

The Swedish forward is one of the hottest properties on the market, as the club are not in the Champions League.

However, after a 3-0 win over Aston Villa, Howe sees the club as being capable of matching Isak’s ambition.

"I love Alexander Isak, he has unbelievable quality," the manager said post-match. 

"He's the right age, has the right athletic profile, I signed him and love him. I wouldn't swap him for anyone."

“There’s no part of me or anyone at Newcastle that wants to let Alex go," Howe stated earlier in the week. 

"He’s very much part of our long-term plans. Personally, I don’t see that being an issue.”

