Villa boss Emery: Duran red kill chances at Newcastle

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery had no complaints after their 3-0 defeat at Newcastle.

Jhon Duran was sent off for the visitors, as Anthony Gordon, Alexander Isak and Joelinton struck for Newcastle.

Emery later said, "Newcastle here are very strong and circumstances happened in the match which were key for the result."

On the red card to Duran, he also said: "Always I am supporting VAR but you have to use VAR. Today the red card was clear for the referee straight away, he was the only person in the stadium who couldn't take his time. He has to be intelligent to take time and get the right decision.

"In this case you have to use the VAR. He has to be smart, and calm. It has to be like that.

"The red card more or less kills the game, it changes it completely.

"I do not know what happened at half-time."