Newcastle boss Howe happy with Gordon after wonder goal against Villa

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe was left pleased after their 3-0 win against Aston Villa.

Anthony Gordon, Alexander Isak and Joelinton struck for the win on Boxing Day. Jhon Duran saw red for Villa.

Howe said afterwards: "It's a brilliant goal from Anthony. He's capable of that and great to see that go in as he has been working hard on his finishing and wants more goals.

"Yes, it was 11 v 10 but the game was never done at 1-0 and we showed good characteristics, we were adapting with the ball and managed the situation very well. I'm delighted with the win. We were never comfortable until the second goal and I have to complement the players and how well they are playing, it is a good set of results and performances.

"We looked like we could score at any moment, the attacking players have their confidence back which is great to see and we look in a great place.

"If we can strengthen (in January) that would be our preference, if we can't we have to get the best out of the squad."