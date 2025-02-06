Newcastle boss Howe: Aggression and pressure overcame Arsenal

Manager Eddie Howe praised his Newcastle side for their "outstanding performance" across both legs as they secured a 4-0 aggregate win over Arsenal.

He highlighted the team's discipline, intensity, and clinical finishing as key factors in their dominant display.

Advertisement Advertisement

Howe emphasised that reaching the Carabao Cup final is a "huge achievement" and credited the players for their determination and belief.

He stated post-game: “It was a great night for us. It was a tough game but tactically we were good. The intention was to be aggressive and sometimes when you do that it doesn't always work. Today it did. I thought it helped to solidify our plan. We had to retreat at times but we were always in the game.

"The work (on the game plan) started on Monday, which is quick. The Champions League last year helped us to work on those two-day turnarounds. We do tweak things depending on the opposition. We felt we needed more height in the team, we wanted solidity at the back and we had to change in order to win the game.

"The players followed the instruction to the letter, they deserve the credit. Fabian (Schar) had big distances to cover in his job, tracking Declan Rice whether he dropped low or went wide or went central. At times he went right across the pitch. He is a good athlete and is very capable of doing it."

He added to Sky Sports: "We wanted to get pressure on them (William Saliba and Gabriel) and in order to do that we had to get bodies in the right areas and press high - that is how we decided to do it.

"You know you are playing against elite players and one mistake can make things difficult. We had to be ourselves, be front foot. If not then it can quickly be 1-0 and 2-0 and then you are on the back foot.

"We had to work on set plays as their set play threat is so high. In the reverse fixture there were some moments where we got a bit lucky. Again our team selection was based on having height, especially without Joelinton, we needed Dan Burn, Fabian Schar and Sven Botman. We defended the set plays really well today.

"It is huge (to get back to Wembley). The first appearance there was a bit unexpected, but the club we want to be we have to be there regularly, so it's not a surprise. We are there on merit, our run has not been easy this year, we've faced four Premier League teams, so we have done the hard yards.

"Hopefully we can learn from the last experience and improve our performance.”