Newcastle boss Howe admits battling to convince Dubravka to stay

Paul Vegas
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe admits they face a battle to keep hold of Martin Dubravka.

The veteran goalkeeper is wanted in the Saudi Pro League where Al-Shabab are keen.

Speaking today ahead of Saturday's clash with Brighton, Howe conceded: "The situation is that we don't want to him to leave. But you have to respect a player's wishes. It's not clearcut.

"He's out of contract in the summer so that's another aspect to add into the mix."

On transfer talk in general, Howe insisted: It comes with the territory. "Maybe in my early days that would have left more of an impression but when you're in my position, you ignore it and it's irrelevant.

"There'll be so much talk and you can't control it so you don't even try." 

