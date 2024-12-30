Howe praises Newcastle's Dubravka amid links with Saudi Pro League

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has praised goalkeeper Martin Dubravka this week.

Saudi Pro League side Al Shabab are reportedly close to agreeing on a deal for Dubravka, whose contract runs out at the end of the season. The Magpies may consider selling Dubravka if they receive an acceptable offer.

For now, the Slovakia international is a key player under Howe since no.1 goalkeeper Nick Pope picked up a knee injury.

"(I'm) very pleased with Martin. It's never easy to come in for a goalkeeper in any situation when you haven't played for a while because it's about rhythm and confidence.

"Martin has picked it up from minute one. He's distributed the ball really well. That's been a huge thing in his game that has always been there and, against Aston Villa, you think back to a number of aerial claims he's taken under pressure, dealing with that aspect really well too. I've been very pleased with him.

"He works really hard with the goalkeeping coaches and his training. I see Martin at his maximum level every day and because of that training, attitude and when he does get to come into the team, he can hit the ground running as he has."

With his contract expiring soon, this window could be Newcastle’s last chance to sell him - and secure a replacement at the same time. Dubravka will start against Manchester United on Monday night in a game where a number of teams will be monitoring his performance.