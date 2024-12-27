Tribal Football
Al Shabab names Turkish great Terim as new coach

Al Shabab names Turkish great Terim as new coach
Al Shabab has named Fatih Terim as new coach.

The Turkis great takes charge of the Saudi Pro League club after Vitor Pereira's departure last week for Wolves.

Terim has signed a six-month contract with the Saudi club and will remain at the helm of Al Shabab until the end of the season, although it will be possible to activate an option to extend the agreement for another season.

He will receive a salary of US$1.6m plus bonuses.

 

