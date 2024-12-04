Newcastle and Man City linked with £60M Semenyo deal

Bournemouth winger Anthoine Semenyo is not going to come cheap for any club.

The forward has been a revelation in the Premier League over the past 12 to 18 months.

He is now a key player for boss Andoni Iraola, and is even being linked to Manchester City.

Per The I, he is a serious target for Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe as well.

Semenyo is seen as the type of rapid, aggressive forward who would thrive under Howe.

However, the report adds that Newcastle would have to pay up to £60M for Semenyo.

