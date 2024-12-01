Agent of Fulham, Bournemouth target Itakura lays out Gladbach plans

The agent of Borussia Monchengladbach defender Ko Itakura has played down the prospect of a January move away.

The Japan international has been followed by Fulham and Bournemouth.

Advertisement Advertisement

Itakura is a former Mancehster City player and has a deal with Gladbach to 2026.

His agent Marijo Knez told fussball.news: "Ko Itakura has a contract until 2026 and feels absolutely comfortable in Gladbach. Borussia is a large club and the club is on the right track.

"There is no reason not to stay in Gladbach beyond the summer.

"Winter transfers are always very difficult. I think it is always good for a player to play a full season at a club."

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play