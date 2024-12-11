Alisson says 3 points and clean sheet against Girona on Liverpool return was "perfect"

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has spoken to the club's website about his long-awaited return against Girona which he says was perfect.

The Brazilian’s first performance back after months of being injured on the sidelines earned him the Carlsberg Player of the Match award. Liverpool collected all 3 points with little trouble against the Spanish side as they retained their spot at the top of the Champions League table.

Alisson spoke about his return to the pitch and how delighted he was to be fully fit and match ready for such a huge game.

“Great to be back. Honestly, I was looking forward to this moment, nine weeks (out) working so hard you cannot believe. It was worth every moment, every session, every (bit of) training to go back on the pitch and deliver a good performance, to help the team with the points, a clean sheet. And having this feeling is so good.

“When you are away for so long, you are just grateful for everything you have done and for the people as well who have worked by my side, the physio department – mainly Lee Nobes, the doctor. All the boys were fantastic. My personal staff as well. My family, all the people who work with me. I’m so glad to have them on my side.”

His return could not have gone any better as he made a number of key saves and clearances to ward off the minimal danger Girona caused throughout the game.

“I think when you make the first save you just want to keep doing your best. I wanted tonight to be perfect for us, and perfect means three points and a clean sheet for a goalkeeper. Of course the performance, we know that we could have done better with the ball and without it. But for tonight I will be glad anyway because it was hard work for me to come back and I just want to keep this feeling, enjoying every game from now on and stay fit.”

He also revealed his excitement to return to Anfield this weekend as Liverpool welcome a strong Fulham side who could pose a threat to the Reds title chances.

“But we have Saturday already, a big challenge, and the season is just at the beginning. We have a difficult moment coming now, real intensity for us in the Premier League so we are going to stay focused on the next challenge that we have, to deliver the best and try to get the three points.

“Anfield is always special and against a tough opponent, Fulham, they are playing really well this season. We know that will be difficult, as it was tonight or even more. I’m excited to be there on Saturday to play this game.”