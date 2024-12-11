Liverpool fullback Robertson: Win at Girona like basketball game

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson was pleased by their 1-0 win over Girona in the Champions League.

The Reds remain perfect in the competition’s expanded group stage this season.

The hard fought successs came through Mohamed Salah’s assured second-half penalty.

Roberton stated post-game: “Yeah, of course, six wins out of six – you can’t ask for much better than that. It’s not easy to do or there would be more teams doing it.

“Our performances have been good, we’ve won games. But we’ve played a lot better than tonight, that’s for sure, we weren’t at our highest level tonight. But at this point it’s about winning the games and securing qualification, and I think we’ve done that.”

On controlling the game, he added: “I think we had to be a wee bit more in control, sometimes in the first half especially it was a bit of a basketball match – back and forward – and that’s what they wanted. We left ourselves too open and gave our goalkeeper too much to do, which isn’t like us.

“Our pressing and things like that were maybe a wee bit off, but then when we were on the ball we had a bit of control, we created chances and we could have scored a couple. We got a clean sheet, we won the game. We can play a lot better than we did but three points is crucial, especially away from home in the Champions League.”

