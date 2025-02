Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel is being watched by Liverpool.

The Sun says the Reds are keeping tabs on the Switzerland international as a potential replacement for Alisson Becker.

Though Liverpool have signed Giorgio Mamardashvili, who will join from Valencia next season, they are also tracking Kobel.

Form issues for Mamardashvili has Liverpool looking elsewhere to strengthen their keeper options.

Chelsea and Barcelona are also watching Kobel this season.