Newcastle alerted as Nunes unsettled at Man City

Newcastle alerted as Nunes unsettled at Man City

Matheus Nunes is considering his future at Manchester City.

The return of former City captain Ilkay Gundogan has unsettled for the Portugal international.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Daily Star says Newcastle are keen on Nunes, but can only offer a loan deal at the moment.

Liverpool and Chelsea showed interest earlier in the summer, while West Ham and Everton are also monitoring the situation.

City could release Nunes on loan with an option to buy for £40m.