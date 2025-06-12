Richards on Palace's FA Cup win: Bringing that trophy back to South London was amazing!

Crystal Palace star Chris Richards has opened up on the club's iconic FA Cup win and celebrations that proceeded.

The Eagles clinched a Europa League spot after they stunned Manchester City to win the FA Cup at Wembley last month which was their first major trophy in the club’s history. Speaking to CBS Sports whilst on international duty with the United States. Richards expressed how proud he was to bring the trophy home to generations of fans who had never seen their side lift any silverware.

“It was amazing, you know, bringing a first trophy to Crystal Palace.

“It was an amazing feeling, seeing people in the crowds emotional, crying, and seeing generations of Palace fans in the stands, knowing that they hadn't won anything before. Being able to bring that trophy back to South London was amazing.

“I saw a guy in a Flash costume running around South London with like a Palace flag on his back – I thought that was pretty interesting! Also, I saw somebody getting (Ebere) Eze as a tattoo – that’s dedication, that was pretty high up there as well!

“I mean, we pretty much celebrated until pretty much until Sunday when I got here – that was the last day of celebration! It was a good two weeks.”

Despite the FA Cup celebrations, Palace are required to meet with UEFA’s club financial control body to show they do not fall foul of its multi-club ownership rules. This is due to the fact that owner John Textor holds a 43 per cent stake in Palace through his company but he is also the owner of French club Lyon who have qualified for the same competition, which is not allowed according to UEFA rules.