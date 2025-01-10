New West Ham boss Potter makes clear Steidten stand

New West Ham boss Graham Potter has no issues with working with a technical director.

The Hammers have seen two managers lose their jobs over disagreements with Tim Steidten, amid a run of poor results.

Advertisement Advertisement

David Moyes did not have his contract renewed, while Julen Lopetegui was fired this week.

“Yes, absolutely,” Potter told reporters, when asked whether he could have a good working relationship with Steidten.

“I've only been here a few minutes, hours, so you've got to give me a bit of time to develop relationships. But I can only say from the last 12, 13 years of my career, that's what I've tried to do everywhere I've gone.

“It's important that we have that togetherness, that alignment, that we're going in the same direction. As soon as you start going off in different ways, the Premier League is ruthless. So, the more together we are, the more aligned we are, the better.”