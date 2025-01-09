West Ham announce Potter backroom team

West Ham United have announced the backroom team for new manager Graham Potter.

Potter was confirmed as new Irons manager this morning, signing a contract to 2029.

Advertisement Advertisement

The former Brighton and Chelsea boss has also named his new backroom team.

Potter will be joined at the Hammers by Bruno (Assistant Coach), Billy Reid (First-Team Coach) and Narcís Pèlach (First-Team Coach). Goalkeeper Coach Xavi Valero will stay on in his role.

Potter returns to football for the first time since his sacking by Chelsea in April 2023.