Tribal Football
Most Read
Barcelona put FOUR players up for sale
Man Utd set to benefit from Greenwood sell-on clause at Marseille
Valverde convinced of Athletic Bilbao chances against Barcelona in Supercopa
Man Utd's Mainoo wants massive pay-rise to stay

West Ham announce Potter backroom team

Paul Vegas
West Ham announce Potter backroom team
West Ham announce Potter backroom teamWest Ham United/Facebook
West Ham United have announced the backroom team for new manager Graham Potter.

Potter was confirmed as new Irons manager this morning, signing a contract to 2029.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The former Brighton and Chelsea boss has also named his new backroom team.

Potter will be joined at the Hammers by Bruno (Assistant Coach), Billy Reid (First-Team Coach) and Narcís Pèlach (First-Team Coach). Goalkeeper Coach Xavi Valero will stay on in his role.

Potter returns to football for the first time since his sacking by Chelsea in April 2023.

Mentions
Premier LeagueWest HamFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Potter delighted landing West Ham job: I return to football a better manager
West Ham set to reach Potter agreement
West Ham to bid for Chelsea midfielder Dewsbury-Hall in potential loan move