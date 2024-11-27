New Man Utd management team deliver financial profit

Manchester United CEO Omar Berrada has reported the club’s latest financials.

The Red Devils have shared their first quarter financial results, with their revenue rising.

United have stated that their revenue was £143.1million, including a profit of £1.3 million.

Given the club had a loss in the previous quarter, the numbers are good news for the club’s minority owners INEOS.

The Sir Jim Ratcliffe-led group have been put in charge of the club by majority owners the Glazers.

United chief executive Berrada said: "The season is now well underway for both our men's and women's team, and we are keen to ensure both are as competitive as possible.

"We are delighted to have appointed Ruben Amorim as head coach of our men's team and remain committed to returning Manchester United to the top of domestic and European football. Our cost and headcount reductions remain on track, and we are pleased to have seen further commercial traction, and welcome new partner Heineken, through their Tiger brand. Our renovation of the Carrington Training Centre is progressing well, while the Old Trafford Regeneration Task Force continues its work.

"Once it has delivered its recommendations, we will then take some time to digest them and evaluate all our options in the upcoming year."

