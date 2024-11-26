Maguire agrees with Amorim's comments on Man Utd after poor Ipswich result

Manchester United center half Harry Maguire agrees with head coach Ruben Amorim.

The Portuguese spoke after the team’s 1-1 draw with Ipswich Town, explaining why his team struggled in his first game in charge.

Amorim felt that United’s players were overthinking their actions, which Maguire felt was accurate.

Per Manchester Evening News, he said: "When you come from one style to another style, like the manager said in his interview after, I think people on the pitch are thinking too much where they want to be.

"At the end of the day, it's a football match. Go and be better than your opponent and go and win the football match. Within that, play with his principles.

"I think we overthought the game against Ipswich. I think that's natural because the boys want to play the way the manager wants to play. I think we've got to let it adapt with fluent rather than forcing it."

