Berrada delivers update on Man Utd's Old Trafford plans

Manchester United will analyze their available options when it comes to their stadium, says chief exec Omar Berrada.

The Red Devils are serious about ensuring they have a stadium that is top of the line and fit for a club of their standing.

While Old Trafford may yet be retained and refurbished, a new stadium is more likely.

"Our renovation of the Carrington Training Centre is progressing well, while the Old Trafford Regeneration Task Force continues its work," said Berrada while reporting out United’s quarterly financial results.

"Once it has delivered its recommendations, we will then take some time to digest them and evaluate all our options in the upcoming year."

"It needs to have a stadium that's befitting the club and the brand," minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe told the Geraint Thomas Cycling Club podcast.

"That might have been the case 20 years ago, but it isn't today.

"I mean we can refurbish the ground and we'll do a really nice job of that, it will be a fantastic stadium. And that would cost about a billion (pounds) to do that and the club can shoulder that burden.

"But you have got this opportunity if you choose to, to build a completely new ground because we have got enough space to build a completely new ground. If you built a completely new ground it would absolutely be state of the art, world-class, 90,000 or maybe even 100,000 (capacity)."

