Man Utd starlet Kingdon could be pivotal in upcoming Europa League clash

Manchester United youngster Jack Kingdon could be in line for a Europa League bow.

The talented youth team star has been training with the first team in recent days.

Advertisement Advertisement

Per Manchester Evening News, he is in contention to be in the squad for the game against Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League group stages.

Leny Yoro, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof are all doubts for the game.

As none of them played against Ipswich Town in the Premier League on Sunday, they are not likely to start on Thursday either.

Harry Amass, Louis Jackson, Habeeb Ogunneye, Jack Fletcher and Ethan Wheatley were other youth team players that have been training with the first team.

<i>- Get breaking football news faster with the <b>new Tribal Football app!</b> Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: <a href=https://apps.apple.com/cz/app/tribal-football-football-news/id6670428837?l=cs target=new>App Store</a>, <a href=https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=eu.livesport.tribalfootball&pli=1 target=new>Google Play</a></i>