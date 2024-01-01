New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

New Manchester United chief exec Omar Berrada has penned a letter to the Manchester United Supporters' Trust.

Berrada says he moves from Manchester City determined to bring glory back to the club.

"As I start as Chief Executive of Manchester United, I wanted to get in touch with you directly as representatives of our fans," wrote Berrada.

"It is my huge privilege to have been given the opportunity to lead this great club into its next chapter. Wherever you are in the world, people know Manchester United. The football, the history and the success, and most of all, our fans.

"Taking the role of CEO at Manchester United is a huge responsibility. I can promise you that we will do everything we can to deliver the titles, trophies and culture expected of this club across our men's, women's and academy teams.

"I also want you to know how seriously I take fan engagement. Fans are the lifeblood of any club. And that is particularly true at Manchester United.

"I look forward to working with MUST, the Fan Advisory Board, Fans' Forum and all fan groups to ensure their views and feedback are heard at the club.

"In terms of my immediate priorities, I will be focusing on the summer transfer windows alongside joining our men's team's tour to the US. I will also be spending time with our women's team when they are back for pre-season and getting to know colleagues across the club.

"I look forward to meeting with you to share more about my priorities and vision for Manchester United. I am also keen to hear from you - your feedback, ideas and questions. Please feel free to reach out to me, Collette or Rick if you have any further questions.

"Otherwise, I look forward to meeting you over the coming months."