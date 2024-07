Maguire holds crunch Man Utd talks with Ten Hag

Harry Maguire is digging in at Manchester United.

United are inviting offers for the England international this summer.

However, Maguire is settled at Old Trafford and wants to stay this season as his contract runs down.

The defender has spoken with manager Erik ten Hag, who is happy to keep Maguire, says the Mirror.

But with his contract inside it's final 12 months, United's top brass will continue to seek a buyer for the veteran.