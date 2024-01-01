Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan

Manchester United earned a bumper fee from Jadon Sancho's loan with Borussia Dortmund.

The winger was offloaded to BVB after falling out with manager Erik ten Hag. However, he was cleared to return to preseason training last week after talks with the Dutchman.

Sancho returns after making £7m for the club over the second-half of last season, says the Mirror.

The England winger joined for an initial £3m loan fee, with a further £4m being made in various bonuses as BVB reached the Champions League final and qualified for the new season's competition.

Sancho scored three goals and made three assists in 17 appearances for Dortmund during his spell.