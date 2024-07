Ajax keen as Eriksen up for sale at Man Utd

Manchester United are listening to offers for Christian Eriksen.

The Dane, 32, has a year to run on his current deal and the Mirror says United are willing to cash in.

The veteran midfielder has been linked with a return to former club Ajax.

For his part, Eriksen is also open to a move as he seeks regular football at this stage in his career.

Eriksen has found his status downgraded at United after the emergence of fellow midfielder Kobbie Mainoo.