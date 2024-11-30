New Coventry boss Lampard drops Chelsea signing hint

New Coventry City boss Frank Lampard has hinted he'll go back to former club Chelsea for talent.

Lampard signed a contract until June 2027 with Coventry this week.

During his presentation press conference, the former Chelsea coach also joked about João Félix.

Indeed, when journalists asked him questions about the transfer window and if his network could allow the club to take players on loan, Lampard confided: "Yes, yes... I'm going to bring João Félix...!

Lampard takes Coventry today against Cardiff City.

