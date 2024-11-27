Tribal Football
Lampard hours away being named Coventry manager

Paul Vegas
Frank Lampard is a step away from being named Coventry City manager.

That's according to the Coventry Telegraph, with the former Chelsea and Everton manager set to succeed Mark Robins as Sky Blues boss.

The parties are currently in the final phase of very advanced negotiations and that a final agreement is expected to fall into place tonight.

Lampard's last job was in 2023 as Chelsea caretaker.

Coventry is currently in 17th place in the Championship.

 

