Nevland says it's great to have Norwegian talent such as Berge at Fulham

Former Fulham star Erik Nevland has discussed Sander Berge and how he is carrying the Norwegian baton at Fulham.

The Cottagers have had a number of Norwegian stars at the club over the years including Brede Hangeland, Stefan Johansen, the Riise brothers and Håvard Nordtveit.

However, none compare to Nevland, who was part of a Europa League Final as well as the great escape at the club. He spoke to the club's website about how great it is seeing a talent like Berge carry on the Norwegian legacy at the Premier League club.

“It's always nice for us that there’s Norwegian players playing for Fulham,” Erik said. “So, yeah, I was very happy when Fulham signed him, and I think he's done well so far.

“I think the Fulham move is good for him, coming to a stable, good environment, and a good club.

“And I think with his presence and ability on the ball and everything, also he's physically quite strong, so I think he can bring a lot to Fulham this year.

Nevland admits that Berge can bring a certain quality as he slowly adapts to the club who are once again challenging for a European spot.

“It's never easy to get into a new club and to find your feet straight away. It takes some adapting and him also getting more minutes obviously helps.

“I'm not surprised that it's taken a little bit of time to settle in and to find his feet, but I'm pretty sure that he's going to be a very important part of Fulham in the coming season and the coming years.”

“I think he's the type of player that can play in various positions in midfield, and cope with everything,” he explained. “He had probably his best game for the national team over this period, so he's definitely in form, which was good to see.

“It was also good for the Norwegian national team that he performed at that level, because it's important for a team such as Norway to have the best players performing.”

