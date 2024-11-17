Fulham boss Silva: Iwobi entering career best form

Fulham boss Marco Silva feels Alex Iwobi is moving into career best form this season.

Silva is delighted with what he's seeing from the Nigeria international.

"For me, last season was the best season from him in the Premier League, in my opinion, and I'm sure that he’s going to be better this season,” Silva told the club's website. “It’s the same thing that I've been saying to him.

“I know him very well, I brought him to Everton, and when we got the chance to have him with us here in London at Fulham, it was a moment for us to go (to sign him).

“First, he is a really versatile player that can play in many, many positions, he can do many roles. I know where he's capable, where he feels that he can perform better.

“He likes to be around in the middle of the pitch, and coming from the left he is really strong, too. Now he's playing more on the right, where he's capable to perform like he showed (against Crystal Palace), with a different role.

“From the first day of pre-season, we felt the impact that he is going to have this season. Great pre-season from him, it's been a great start from him, too.

“I like that he's taking more responsibility on his back, sometimes the players need this responsibility. He's helping the team and he's performing. He's in a happy place right now, and I'm really pleased to have him with us.”